7 easy tips for healthy seating posture and happy back

Lifestyle
Maintaining a good seating posture is crucial for overall well-being. Here are 7 easy tips to ensure you sit comfortably and keep your spine happy.
Set your chair height to keep your knees level with your hips. This prevents discomfort and encourages a proper sitting position throughout the day.
Sit back, align your head with your spine, and keep shoulders relaxed. Distribute body weight evenly on both hips for a balanced posture.
Stand up and stretch every 30 minutes. This prevents stiffness and enhances blood circulation, reducing the risk of musculoskeletal issues.
Keep your elbows close to your body, forming an angle of 90 degrees. Relax your shoulders and wrists. This helps prevent tension and discomfort in the upper body.
Use a cushion or lumbar roll to support your lower back's natural curve. This prevents slouching and maintains a healthy spinal alignment.
Place your feet flat on the ground. Ensure your knees are at a 90-degree angle. This promotes stability and reduces pressure on your lower back.
Position your computer screen at eye level. This reduces strain on your neck and eyes, preventing long-term discomfort and promoting better focus.