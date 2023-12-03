6 drinks to keep yourself warm this winter

Lifestyle
Mulled wine is made by simmering red wine with spices like cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and citrus fruits. It's gently heated, allowing the flavors to infuse, creating warmth.
Various herbal teas, such as chamomile, peppermint, or ginger tea, provide warmth and comfort during winter.
A soothing beverage made with whiskey or bourbon, hot water, honey, lemon, and spices like cinnamon or cloves.
This traditional Indian spiced tea is a blend of black tea, milk, aromatic spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ginger, and sometimes pepper.
Warm apple cider is a comforting drink made from apple juice or cider, simmered with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and sometimes orange slices.
Made with melted chocolate or cocoa powder, mixed with warm milk, and optionally topped with whipped cream or marshmallows, it's a delightful treat for cold winter days.