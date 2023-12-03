Lifestyle

6 drinks to keep yourself warm this winter

Mulled wine

Mulled wine is made by simmering red wine with spices like cinnamon, cloves, star anise, and citrus fruits. It's gently heated, allowing the flavors to infuse, creating warmth. 
 

Herbal teas

Various herbal teas, such as chamomile, peppermint, or ginger tea, provide warmth and comfort during winter.

Hot toddy

A soothing beverage made with whiskey or bourbon, hot water, honey, lemon, and spices like cinnamon or cloves.
 

Masala chai

This traditional Indian spiced tea is a blend of black tea, milk, aromatic spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cloves, ginger, and sometimes pepper.

Apple cider

Warm apple cider is a comforting drink made from apple juice or cider, simmered with cinnamon sticks, cloves, and sometimes orange slices. 

Hot chocolate

Made with melted chocolate or cocoa powder, mixed with warm milk, and optionally topped with whipped cream or marshmallows, it's a delightful treat for cold winter days.
 

