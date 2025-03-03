Vastu tips: How to attract wealth and prosperity using SALT

Lifestyle
According to Vastu, you can keep salt in open bowls in the north or northeast corners of your home.
Salt should never be kept in the south direction of the house. This brings negative energy and increases debt.
Adding a handful of salt and mustard and putting it around the house eliminates evil eye and brings positive energy.
According to Vastu Shastra, donating salt in the evening increases debt in the house.
According to Vastu Shastra, washing the house with salt water every day eliminates Vastu defects.
Putting salt in a red cloth and keeping it hidden in the kitchen increases money.
