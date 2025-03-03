Lifestyle

Vastu tips: How to attract wealth and prosperity using SALT

In which direction should salt be kept?

According to Vastu, you can keep salt in open bowls in the north or northeast corners of your home.

What about South direction?

Salt should never be kept in the south direction of the house. This brings negative energy and increases debt.

Salt-Mustard combo

Adding a handful of salt and mustard and putting it around the house eliminates evil eye and brings positive energy.

Donation of salt

According to Vastu Shastra, donating salt in the evening increases debt in the house.

Vastu defects

According to Vastu Shastra, washing the house with salt water every day eliminates Vastu defects.

If you want more money

Putting salt in a red cloth and keeping it hidden in the kitchen increases money.

