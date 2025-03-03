(PHOTOS) Shraddha Kapoor's best saree looks you can try

Lifestyle
If you want to look like Shraddha Kapoor, wear a light white saree with a sleeveless blouse. This tissue saree is very comfortable.
If you feel bored wearing a saree, then the best option is to wear a belt with the saree. You can give a simple saree an expensive look.
Leheria sarees are very popular these days. So don't leave yourself behind, style a Leheria saree like Shraddha Kapoor.
You can also make a long blouse with a simple saree. It is currently trendy. You can also follow Shraddha Kapoor.
If you want to style a white saree, imitate Shraddha Kapoor. In the picture, Shraddha is wearing a sleeveless blouse and a necklace.
Shraddha looks amazing in a yellow saree. If you also want this look, you can imitate her.
