Lifestyle
Stay stylish & professional with these Kalamkari outfit ideas perfect for the office.
Pair a flowy Kalamkari skirt with a crisp white or pastel shirt for a balanced look.
Drape a lightweight Kalamkari saree & cinch it with a belt for a structured, modern feel.
Add a touch of tradition with a Kalamkari-printed blazer over a solid dress or trousers.
A straight-cut Kalamkari kurti with neutral trousers keeps it sleek & work-appropriate.
Opt for printed tunic with a plain palazzo for a comfortable yet polished office outfit.
Stay chic & confident at work with these versatile Kalamkari styles.
[PHOTOS] Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif inspired 6 suits
[PHOTOS] Genelia Deshmukh inspired 6 saree designs for Holi festival
PHOTOS: Stylish embroidery blouse designs for Eid to elevate your look
(PHOTOS) Shraddha Kapoor's best saree looks you can try