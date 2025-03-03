Lifestyle

Elegant kalamkari for work

Stay stylish & professional with these Kalamkari outfit ideas perfect for the office.

Kalamkari skirt with shirt

Pair a flowy Kalamkari skirt with a crisp white or pastel shirt for a balanced look.  

Kalamkari saree with belt

Drape a lightweight Kalamkari saree & cinch it with a belt for a structured, modern feel.  
 

Kalamkari blazer with formals

Add a touch of tradition with a Kalamkari-printed blazer over a solid dress or trousers.  
 

Kalamkari kurti with trousers

A straight-cut Kalamkari kurti with neutral trousers keeps it sleek & work-appropriate.  
 

Kalamkari tunic with palazzo

Opt for printed tunic with a plain palazzo for a comfortable yet polished office outfit.  

Effortless style, everyday comfort

Stay chic & confident at work with these versatile Kalamkari styles.

