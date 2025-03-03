PHOTOS: Stylish embroidery blouse designs for Eid to elevate your look

Lifestyle
With Ramadan beginning, preparations for Eid have also started. If you want to wear something different from a suit, then definitely choose these embroidery blouse designs.
This fancy blouse with simple lace embroidery will enhance the elegance of both lehengas and sarees. You can also have it deep according to your comfort.
Every woman should have a gota-patti embroidery blouse. It can be worn at Eid as well as party functions. In the photo, it is on a V-neck, but you can buy it on a full-round neck.
Embroidery blouses are usually expensive, but if you have a low budget, you can choose a blouse with thread work. Try to buy it in multicolor so that it matches with every outfit.
Giving a traditional look to a 2-shade lehenga, Kareena Kapoor's stone brocade blouse looks sexy. The blouse is on a slit pattern. You can recreate it easily.
For an elegant look at a low cost, nothing is better than a sequin-star work blouse. You can choose it on a V-neck or quarter sleeves if you want.
If you are not worried about the budget, then buy a Janhvi-like blouse with zari-stone. Instead of buying such a blouse, you can get it stitched.
