Vastu Tips: 3 plants you must avoid planting at home

Sacred Plants

Hindu scriptures consider some plants sacred. Tulsi, Shami, and Banana plants bring prosperity when planted at home

Plants to avoid at home

However, some plants are inauspicious. Planting these can disrupt peace and harmony at home

Plants not to plant at home

Scriptures prohibit planting these at home. Let's find out which plants are inauspicious for homes

Cotton Plant

Although the cotton plant looks beautiful, it should never be planted at home. Vastu Shastra considers it inauspicious, bringing negative energy

Tamarind Plant

While tamarind tastes good, its plant can bring problems. It brings negative energy, potentially diminishing prosperity

Acacia Plant

The acacia plant is also inauspicious according to Vastu. It shouldn't be planted in or around the house, as it causes discord

