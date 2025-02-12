Vastu Tips: 3 plants you must avoid planting at home

Lifestyle
Hindu scriptures consider some plants sacred. Tulsi, Shami, and Banana plants bring prosperity when planted at home
However, some plants are inauspicious. Planting these can disrupt peace and harmony at home
Scriptures prohibit planting these at home. Let's find out which plants are inauspicious for homes
Although the cotton plant looks beautiful, it should never be planted at home. Vastu Shastra considers it inauspicious, bringing negative energy
While tamarind tastes good, its plant can bring problems. It brings negative energy, potentially diminishing prosperity
The acacia plant is also inauspicious according to Vastu. It shouldn't be planted in or around the house, as it causes discord
