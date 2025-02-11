Saumya Tandon's 6 trendy outfits to inspire your fashion choices

Lifestyle
Slay like Saumya Tandon in a printed high-thigh slit dress. Pair it with high heels for a complete look.
Add a printed skirt and ruffle crop top to your wardrobe. Try this new look for a royal lehenga-inspired style.
Choose a floral off-shoulder red dress with full or half sleeves. This look is perfect for occasions like Valentine's Day.
Find a multi-layered, floor-length flare dress under ₹2000. Accessorize a plain dress with a designer belt.
A sequined golden dress with a cutout design and short length is a perfect choice for parties.
If you're on a budget, opt for a long, flared yellow cotton dress, available in the ₹500-600 range.
