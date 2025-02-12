Lifestyle

Happy Hug Day 2025: Top 10 wishes, quotes to share with loved ones

Happy Hug Day 2025: The 5th day of the Valentine's Week is here. Here are Top 10 quotes, messages to send you loved ones this Hug Day

Image credits: adobe stock

Hug Day - Wishes

A warm hug is the perfect way to say you care! Wishing you a Happy Hug Day filled with love and comfort

Image credits: adobe stock

Hug Day - Wishes

Sending you a big, tight hug to remind you how special you are! Happy Hug Day

Image credits: adobe stock

Hug Day - Wishes

A hug speaks a thousand words and conveys warmth straight to the heart. Wishing you a cozy Hug Day

Image credits: adobe stock

Hug Day - Wishes

No matter how far you are, my hugs will always find their way to you! Happy Hug Day

Image credits: adobe stock

Hug Day - Wishes

On this special day, may you receive endless hugs that make you feel loved and cherished. Happy Hug Day

Image credits: adobe stock

Hug Day - Quotes

A hug is like a boomerang – you get it back right away." – Bil Keane

Image credits: adobe stock

Hug Day - Quotes

Sometimes, all you need is a hug to feel better." – Unknown

Image credits: adobe stock

Hug Day - Quotes

Hugs can do great amounts of good – especially for children." – Princess Diana

Image credits: adobe stock

Hug Day - Quotes

A hug is the shortest distance between friends." – Unknown

Image credits: adobe stock

Hug Day - Quotes

Hugs are the universal medicine for the heart." – Unknown

Image credits: adobe stock

Saumya Tandon's 6 trendy outfits to inspire your fashion choices

Kidney disease: 7 signs, symptoms and causes you should know

Is daily applying multani mitti safe? Discover potential side effects

Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma’s 7 stunning saree looks (PHOTOS)