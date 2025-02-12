Happy Hug Day 2025: Top 10 wishes, quotes to share with loved ones

Lifestyle
Happy Hug Day 2025: The 5th day of the Valentine's Week is here. Here are Top 10 quotes, messages to send you loved ones this Hug Day
A warm hug is the perfect way to say you care! Wishing you a Happy Hug Day filled with love and comfort
Sending you a big, tight hug to remind you how special you are! Happy Hug Day
A hug speaks a thousand words and conveys warmth straight to the heart. Wishing you a cozy Hug Day
No matter how far you are, my hugs will always find their way to you! Happy Hug Day
On this special day, may you receive endless hugs that make you feel loved and cherished. Happy Hug Day
A hug is like a boomerang – you get it back right away." – Bil Keane
Sometimes, all you need is a hug to feel better." – Unknown
Hugs can do great amounts of good – especially for children." – Princess Diana
A hug is the shortest distance between friends." – Unknown
Hugs are the universal medicine for the heart." – Unknown
