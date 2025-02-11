Kidney disease: 7 signs, symptoms and causes you should know

Lifestyle
Dry, itchy skin can sometimes be a sign of kidney disease.
Frequent urination and change in urine color can be a symptom of kidney disease.
Swelling of the eyes and face can be a sign of kidney disease.
Swelling of the legs can be a sign of kidney problems.
Frequent muscle aches, especially in the legs, can be a sign of kidney disease.
Back pain can occur if there are stones or other problems in the kidney.
Increased blood pressure is also a sign of kidney disease.
If you experience the above symptoms, consult a doctor instead of self-diagnosing.
Is daily applying multani mitti safe? Discover potential side effects
Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma’s 7 stunning saree looks (PHOTOS)
Maghi Purnima 2025: 5 lamp lighting rituals for prosperity, blessings
PHOTOS: Kriti Sanon’s stunning suit designs for weddings and parties