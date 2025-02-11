Lifestyle

Kidney disease: 7 signs, symptoms and causes you should know

Image credits: Getty

1. Dry and itchy skin

Dry, itchy skin can sometimes be a sign of kidney disease.

2. Frequent urination, change in urine color

Frequent urination and change in urine color can be a symptom of kidney disease.

3. Swelling of eyes and face

Swelling of the eyes and face can be a sign of kidney disease.

4. Swelling of the legs

Swelling of the legs can be a sign of kidney problems.

5. Muscle aches

Frequent muscle aches, especially in the legs, can be a sign of kidney disease.

6. Back pain

Back pain can occur if there are stones or other problems in the kidney.

7. Increase in blood pressure

Increased blood pressure is also a sign of kidney disease.

Note:

If you experience the above symptoms, consult a doctor instead of self-diagnosing.

