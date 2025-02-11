Is daily applying multani mitti safe? Discover potential side effects

Lifestyle
Multani mitti is considered a natural exfoliator with skin-cleansing properties.
But did you know that applying Multani mitti can also harm your face?
Despite being natural, it has some properties that can be harmful to your skin.
If you also use Multani mitti regularly, then be careful as your skin related problems may increase.
Multani mitti can make skin dry and rough, especially if your skin is already dry.
If you have sensitive skin, do a patch test before using Multani mitti.
Some people may be allergic to Multani mitti. If you are allergic to Multani mitti, do not use it and consult your doctor.
Regular use of Multani mitti can make your skin dull and lifeless. It can also reduce the glow of your face and make the skin look very dry and tired.
Excessive use of Multani mitti can promote wrinkles and fine lines on the skin. It can also cause wrinkles under the eyes.
