Vastu 2025: 5 tip to choose bedroom colour for love life, positivity

Lifestyle
The bedroom is vital part of home. Vastu Shastra offers numerous tips related to it. The bedroom also influences our love life. Learn about the specific details regarding bedsheets
According to Vastu Shastra, one should never use black or dark blue bedsheets in the bedroom. Doing so can increase problems in your love life
According to Vastu Shastra, torn or faded bedsheets should not be used in the bedroom. This brings negativity
According to Vastu Shastra, as soon as the bedsheet gets dirty, it should be immediately removed and replaced with a clean, washed one. This maintains positivity in the home
According to Vastu Shastra, it is even better if the bedsheet in the bedroom is yellow, pink, or light red. This also maintains happiness in your love life
