Lifestyle
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter, Sara, is busy exploring various locations.
Sara Tendulkar is currently touring Australia, visiting various locations.
Sara Tendulkar's travels are creating a buzz on social media.
Sara has been seen at cricket stadiums, beaches, and forests.
Sara Tendulkar shared a photo of herself riding the waves.
Sara Tendulkar was seen bonding with a horse.
Sara Tendulkar enjoyed horse riding on the beach.
