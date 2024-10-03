Lifestyle

Varanasi to Puri: 7 spiritual getaways in India

India's spiritual destinations offer serene escape from everyday life. From Varanasi's Ganga Aarti to Tirupati's divine hills, each brings peace, spirituality

Image credits: Pixabay

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, the spiritual heart of India, is famed for the sacred Ganges River, the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti, and the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Image credits: Pixabay

Golden Temple, Amritsar

The Golden Temple embodies Sikh values of equality and service. With its serene ambience, Langar (community kitchen), and the Akal Takht, it offers a spiritually uplifting

Image credits: Pixabay

Guruvayur Temple, Kerala

Guruvayur Temple, Kerala’s “Dwarka of the South,” venerates Lord Krishna. Its simple yet divine architecture attracts devotees all over the country

Image credits: Pixabay

Vaishno Devi, Jammu & Kashmir

The Vaishno Devi shrine, nestled in the Trikuta Mountains, offers a scenic, spiritual trek. The temple is believed to fulfil wishes

Image credits: Pixabay

Somnath and Dwarka, Gujarat

Dwarka and Somnath are important pilgrimage sites. Dwarka is linked to Lord Krishna, while Somnath, a Jyotirlinga, offers spiritual grandeur by the Arabian Sea

Image credits: Pixabay

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati’s Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, is one of India’s wealthiest temples. Surrounded by serene hills, it offers a peaceful retreat

Image credits: Pixabay

Puri and Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Puri, with the iconic Jagannath Temple, and Bhubaneswar, the “City of Temples,” are rich in heritage. Puri’s Rath Yatra draws millions

Image credits: Pixabay
