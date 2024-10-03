Varanasi to Puri: 7 spiritual getaways in India

Lifestyle
India's spiritual destinations offer serene escape from everyday life. From Varanasi's Ganga Aarti to Tirupati's divine hills, each brings peace, spirituality
Varanasi, the spiritual heart of India, is famed for the sacred Ganges River, the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti, and the revered Kashi Vishwanath Temple
The Golden Temple embodies Sikh values of equality and service. With its serene ambience, Langar (community kitchen), and the Akal Takht, it offers a spiritually uplifting
Guruvayur Temple, Kerala’s “Dwarka of the South,” venerates Lord Krishna. Its simple yet divine architecture attracts devotees all over the country
The Vaishno Devi shrine, nestled in the Trikuta Mountains, offers a scenic, spiritual trek. The temple is believed to fulfil wishes
Dwarka and Somnath are important pilgrimage sites. Dwarka is linked to Lord Krishna, while Somnath, a Jyotirlinga, offers spiritual grandeur by the Arabian Sea
Tirupati’s Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, is one of India’s wealthiest temples. Surrounded by serene hills, it offers a peaceful retreat
Puri, with the iconic Jagannath Temple, and Bhubaneswar, the “City of Temples,” are rich in heritage. Puri’s Rath Yatra draws millions