8 royal suit styles inspired by Soha Ali Khan

Shiny silk palazzo kurta set

If you want to create a perfect look, then you can choose such a royal looking shiny silk palazzo kurta set. Wear less jewelry with it

Zari work Anarkali suit

In this type of zari work Anarkali suit, your look will not look simple and will also look royal. If you want to look different, then choose a heavy zari work Anarkali like Soha's

Chikankari pattern pastel suit

Such light shade suits always give a young look. You can wear a choker and earrings with such a chikankari pattern pastel suit. This will also make your look perfect

Banarasi pattern V-neck suit

You can wear such an oxide jewelry with such a Banarasi pattern V-neck suit. You can find such sets in different qualities from Rs 500 to Rs 2000

Printed cotton salwar suit

If you want to style white colored clothes, then style a light dupatta and pants with it. This will change your style and also give you a fresh look

Tissue fabric green suit

Light embroidery work in a suit is always liked. If you choose such a pattern on tissue fabric, it will make the suit look good and attractive

Mirror work pant suit set

This type of mirror work pant suit set remains evergreen for every season. You can style it by buying a georgette or net dupatta. Such sets will be available online at low prices

