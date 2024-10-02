8 royal suit styles inspired by Soha Ali Khan

Lifestyle
If you want to create a perfect look, then you can choose such a royal looking shiny silk palazzo kurta set. Wear less jewelry with it
In this type of zari work Anarkali suit, your look will not look simple and will also look royal. If you want to look different, then choose a heavy zari work Anarkali like Soha's
Such light shade suits always give a young look. You can wear a choker and earrings with such a chikankari pattern pastel suit. This will also make your look perfect
You can wear such an oxide jewelry with such a Banarasi pattern V-neck suit. You can find such sets in different qualities from Rs 500 to Rs 2000
If you want to style white colored clothes, then style a light dupatta and pants with it. This will change your style and also give you a fresh look
Light embroidery work in a suit is always liked. If you choose such a pattern on tissue fabric, it will make the suit look good and attractive
This type of mirror work pant suit set remains evergreen for every season. You can style it by buying a georgette or net dupatta. Such sets will be available online at low prices