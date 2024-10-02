Navratri 2024: Stunning hair accessories for Garba night

Lifestyle
Latest hair accessories for Braid: Your lehenga for Garba night is ready, but still confused about the hairstyle? So this time decorate your hair with hair accessories
You must have decided on the lehenga for Garba night, although if you are confused about the hairstyle, then try something different this time
If you like to wear Gajra, then this hairstyle will be perfect. Where a big Gajra is applied with Paranda. You will find such hair accessories in the market for up to Rs 500
This pin accessory prepared on Meenakari Nag work is best for a simple look. If you are carrying a simple hairstyle then use it to make it look heavy
Pearl work remains a favorite of celebs these days. Shanaya Kapoor has paired traditional earrings with her hair and worn pearl hair accessories which are enhancing the look
You can style this traditional hair accessory designed in a tiara design with both lehenga and saree. It looks very cute. You will get it in the market for Rs 600-700
Gajra never goes out of trend. It has always been an important part of women's makeup. If you are carrying a backless blouse like Sonam Kapoor, then opt for this hairstyle
The French-style braid is adorned with heavy work moon layer hair accessories. If you want to give a royal look to your hair, then choose this
If you want a very simple look, then use lace while making the braid. It doesn't even take much time to make and it looks quite different