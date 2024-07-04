Lifestyle
Located in the foothills of the Himalayas, is often referred to as the "Yoga Capital of the World." It's a place where the holy Ganges River flows through forests and ashrams.
It is a spiritual hub for Hindus. Located along the sacred Ganges River, this city is known for its ancient temples and the famous Ganga Aarti ceremony
Also known as Harmandir Sahib, it is the holiest shrine in Sikhism. Surrounded by a shimmering pool of water, the temple is a symbol of spiritual and architectural magnificence.
They are set amidst the majestic Himalayas. Kedarnath is dedicated to Lord Shiva, while Badrinath is dedicated to Lord Vishnu.
Nestled in the Trikuta Mountains and is a popular pilgrimage site for Hindus. Devotees trek through the picturesque hills to reach the temple dedicated to the Goddess Vaishno Devi.
Auroville, often referred to as the "City of Dawn," promotes the idea of human unity and sustainable living in a peaceful and natural setting.
Nestled in the Dhauladhar range of the Himalayas, these twin towns are known for being the residence of the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government-in-exile.