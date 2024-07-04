Lifestyle

Gold rate on July 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in your city

Gold rate in Delhi

The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6649 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7252 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Mumbai

The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6634 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7237 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Chennai

The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6696 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7305 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Kolkata

The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6634 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7237 per gram for 24 carat gold.

Gold rate in Bengaluru

The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6634 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7237 per gram for 24 carat gold.

