Valentine's Day 2025: Rakul Preet Singh’s 5 saree looks for date night

Rakul Preet Singh is seen in a floral print saree. She paired it with a heavy blouse, which looks beautiful.
A blue saree like Rakul Preet Singh's will look great on you. You can buy such sarees in the range of 1000-1200 both online and offline.
Rakul Preet Singh looks gorgeous in a red fuchsia pink saree. If you copy something like this on Valentine's Day, you will look glamorous.
Rakul is seen in a mirror work saree. She has worn a heavily worked blouse with it, which gives a classy look. You can keep light makeup with it.
Rakul Preet Singh is wearing a silver saree with sequence work. She has paired it with a plain blouse and heavy earrings, which gives a stylish look.
