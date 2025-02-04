Lifestyle
The term cancer evokes terror. People are forced to seek care on the streets for this deadly condition. However, some hospitals offer excellent care at affordable cost.
AIIMS Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is the best and most affordable hospital for cancer. Thousands of patients come here for treatment daily.
Tata Memorial Hospital in Parel, Mumbai, is a world-class cancer hospital. People from abroad also come here for treatment.
Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology is one of the most prestigious cancer institutes in India, located in Bangalore. Medicines and treatment are 40 to 60 percent cheaper here.
Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital: Located in Visakhapatnam on a vast 70-acre campus, it is a unit of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India.
Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati: This Assam hospital, founded by a freedom fighter in 1958, offers affordable medical and cancer treatment.
Regional Cancer Centre, Trivandrum: Treatment is free for all patients at this hospital. Isotopes, CT scanning, and chemotherapy are provided free of cost.
Apollo Hospital, Delhi: Counted among the world's best cancer hospitals, it uses high-end technology for treatment and attracts patients from many countries.
Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Varanasi: High-quality medicines and superior treatment are provided free of charge. It is managed by Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.
