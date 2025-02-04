6 reasons why you should drink cumin water every day

Lifestyle
Natural enzymes and nutrients in cumin enhance digestion and alleviate diarrhea.
Helps eliminate accumulated waste and toxins, promoting body cleansing and improved health.
Cumin water boosts metabolism, contributing to weight loss.
Cumin's antibacterial properties help reduce inflammation.
Being a low-calorie drink, it aids in weight loss.
Soak 2 spoons of cumin in a glass of water overnight, boil in the morning, cool, and strain.
Valentine's Day 2025: Rose Day to Hug Day; Check Complete Week list
February 4: Know 10 historical events from Facebook Launch to more
What’s the best time to eat fruits? Here's expert nutritionist advice
PHOTOS: Who is Renuka Singh Thakur? Meet the stylish Indian cricketer