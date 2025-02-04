Lifestyle

6 reasons why you should drink cumin water every day

Image credits: Getty

1. Improved Digestion

Natural enzymes and nutrients in cumin enhance digestion and alleviate diarrhea.

Image credits: Getty

2. Detoxification

Helps eliminate accumulated waste and toxins, promoting body cleansing and improved health.

Image credits: Instagram

3. Increased Metabolism

Cumin water boosts metabolism, contributing to weight loss.

Image credits: Getty

4. Reduced Inflammation

Cumin's antibacterial properties help reduce inflammation.

Image credits: Getty

5. Weight Loss

Being a low-calorie drink, it aids in weight loss.

Image credits: Instagram

6. Cumin Water Preparation

Soak 2 spoons of cumin in a glass of water overnight, boil in the morning, cool, and strain.

Image credits: Getty

Valentine's Day 2025: Rose Day to Hug Day; Check Complete Week list

February 4: Know 10 historical events from Facebook Launch to more

What’s the best time to eat fruits? Here's expert nutritionist advice

PHOTOS: Who is Renuka Singh Thakur? Meet the stylish Indian cricketer