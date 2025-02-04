Lifestyle

Valentine's Day 2025: Rose Day to Hug Day; Check Complete Week list

Image credits: Freepik

Rose Day (February 7)

Celebrate love by gifting a rose, the universal symbol of affection. It’s the perfect day to express admiration and appreciation for your loved ones.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Propose Day (February 8)

A day dedicated to declarations of love. Express your feelings by proposing your love to that special someone, making it a memorable moment.

 

Image credits: our own

Chocolate Day (February 9)

Sweeten your relationship by gifting chocolates. This day is perfect for showing love and affection with everyone’s favorite treat—chocolate.

Image credits: Freepik

Teddy Day (February 10)

Share a teddy bear to show your love. A soft, cuddly gift symbolizes warmth and care, making it a sweet gesture for your partner.

 

Image credits: Pixabay

Promise Day (February 11)

Make promises of loyalty, trust, and everlasting love. This day encourages commitment and strengthens the bond between couples through heartfelt promises.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Hug Day (February 12)

Embrace your loved ones with a warm hug. It’s a day to physically express love, comfort, and emotional connection through a simple yet powerful gesture.

 

Image credits: freepik

Kiss Day (February 13)

A day for sweet kisses to express love and affection. Whether a peck on the cheek or a passionate kiss, it’s all about romance.

 

Image credits: Freepik

Valentine's Day (February 14)

The grand celebration of love. Express your deep affection with heartfelt gifts, romantic gestures, and quality time with that special someone.

Image credits: Freepik

