Valentine's Day 2025: Rose Day to Hug Day; Check Complete Week list

Celebrate love by gifting a rose, the universal symbol of affection. It’s the perfect day to express admiration and appreciation for your loved ones.
A day dedicated to declarations of love. Express your feelings by proposing your love to that special someone, making it a memorable moment.
Sweeten your relationship by gifting chocolates. This day is perfect for showing love and affection with everyone’s favorite treat—chocolate.
Share a teddy bear to show your love. A soft, cuddly gift symbolizes warmth and care, making it a sweet gesture for your partner.
Make promises of loyalty, trust, and everlasting love. This day encourages commitment and strengthens the bond between couples through heartfelt promises.
Embrace your loved ones with a warm hug. It’s a day to physically express love, comfort, and emotional connection through a simple yet powerful gesture.
A day for sweet kisses to express love and affection. Whether a peck on the cheek or a passionate kiss, it’s all about romance.
The grand celebration of love. Express your deep affection with heartfelt gifts, romantic gestures, and quality time with that special someone.
