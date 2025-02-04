February 4: Know 10 historical events from Facebook Launch to more

Lifestyle
Learn about the significant events of February 4th that are etched in the pages of history.
1628 – Shah Jahan was crowned Mughal Emperor in Agra.
1922 – Birth of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Indian classical vocalist.
1938 – Birth of Birju Maharaj, renowned Kathak dancer.
1948 – Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) gained independence from Britain.
1973 – Inauguration of India's largest merchant vessel 'Jawaharlal Nehru'.
1974 – Death of physicist Satyendra Nath Bose.
1976 – Devastating earthquake in Guatemala.
1990 – Ernakulam, Kerala, became India's first fully literate district.
2004 – Facebook launched, becoming the world's largest social network.
2003 – Yugoslavia changed its name to Serbia and Montenegro.
1994 – The US lifted the trade embargo on Vietnam.
2022 – Winter Olympics begin in China. 2024-Death of Namibian President Hage Geingob.
