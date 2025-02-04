February 4: Know 10 historical events from Facebook Launch to more

Lifestyle

Shah Jahan's Coronation

1628 – Shah Jahan was crowned Mughal Emperor in Agra.

Birth of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi

1922 – Birth of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Indian classical vocalist.

1938 – Birth of Birju Maharaj, renowned Kathak dancer.

Sri Lanka's Independence

1948 – Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) gained independence from Britain.

Merchant Vessel 'Jawaharlal Nehru'

1973 – Inauguration of India's largest merchant vessel 'Jawaharlal Nehru'.

Earthquake in Guatemala

1974 – Death of physicist Satyendra Nath Bose.

1976 – Devastating earthquake in Guatemala.

Ernakulam Declared Fully Literate

1990 – Ernakulam, Kerala, became India's first fully literate district.

Facebook Launched

2004 – Facebook launched, becoming the world's largest social network.

Yugoslavia's Name Change

2003 – Yugoslavia changed its name to Serbia and Montenegro.

US Lifts Trade Embargo on Vietnam

1994 – The US lifted the trade embargo on Vietnam.

Death of Namibian President Hage Geingob

2022 – Winter Olympics begin in China. 2024-Death of Namibian President Hage Geingob.

