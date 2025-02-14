Valentine's Day 2025: 5 mistakes to avoid for a strong relationship

Lifestyle
Many people make big decisions like marriage or engagement on Valentine's Day. Avoid this. It's crucial to give relationship time. If it's a new love, get to know and understand
If your partner isn't comfortable with a plan, don't force them. Everyone has their own feelings. Respect them
If the relationship is new, think before getting physical. Will it last? A misstep can lead to lifelong pain
Talking about your ex while spending this special day with your partner can ruin the mood and create a rift in your relationship
Everyone has their limits. Showing off with expensive gifts or grand plans just for social media can weaken the relationship
Expressing love is good, but maintaining decorum is essential. Being overly intimate in public can put you in an uncomfortable situation
Partying on Valentine's Day is fine, but excessive alcohol or drugs can be harmful to the relationship. It can lead to misunderstandings or arguments, spoiling the beautiful day
