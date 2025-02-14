Lifestyle

Valentine's Day 2025: 5 mistakes to avoid for a strong relationship

Avoid impulsive decisions

Many people make big decisions like marriage or engagement on Valentine's Day. Avoid this. It's crucial to give relationship time. If it's a new love, get to know and understand

Don't be forceful

If your partner isn't comfortable with a plan, don't force them. Everyone has their own feelings. Respect them

Think before getting physical

If the relationship is new, think before getting physical. Will it last? A misstep can lead to lifelong pain

Avoid talking about your ex

Talking about your ex while spending this special day with your partner can ruin the mood and create a rift in your relationship

Avoid excessive show-off

Everyone has their limits. Showing off with expensive gifts or grand plans just for social media can weaken the relationship

Don't be too intimate in public

Expressing love is good, but maintaining decorum is essential. Being overly intimate in public can put you in an uncomfortable situation

Avoid alcohol or drugs

Partying on Valentine's Day is fine, but excessive alcohol or drugs can be harmful to the relationship. It can lead to misunderstandings or arguments, spoiling the beautiful day

