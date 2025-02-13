Lifestyle
A majestic Indo-Saracenic palace, beautifully lit at night, showcasing royal heritage.
Home to the revered Chamundeshwari Temple, offering stunning views of the city.
One of India’s best zoos, home to diverse wildlife and exotic species
Famous for its musical fountain, lush greenery, and scenic KRS Dam views
A treasure trove of paintings, artifacts, and royal memorabilia.
A vibrant local market known for Mysore silk, sandalwood, flowers, and fresh produce.
A stunning neo-Gothic church with towering spires and beautiful stained-glass windows.
