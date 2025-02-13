Lifestyle

Mysore Palace

A majestic Indo-Saracenic palace, beautifully lit at night, showcasing royal heritage.  

Image credits: Getty

Chamundi Hill & Temple

Home to the revered Chamundeshwari Temple, offering stunning views of the city.  
 

Image credits: Getty

Mysuru Zoo (Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens)

 One of India’s best zoos, home to diverse wildlife and exotic species

Image credits: pexels

Brindavan Gardens

 Famous for its musical fountain, lush greenery, and scenic KRS Dam views
 

Image credits: Getty

Jaganmohan Palace & Art Gallery

 A treasure trove of paintings, artifacts, and royal memorabilia.  
 

Image credits: Pexels

Devaraja Market

A vibrant local market known for Mysore silk, sandalwood, flowers, and fresh produce.  
 

Image credits: Getty

St. Philomena’s Church

A stunning neo-Gothic church with towering spires and beautiful stained-glass windows. 

Image credits: Getty

