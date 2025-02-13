Vastu Tips: 4 things to avoid keeping on roof for family prosperity

Lifestyle
According to Vastu, the roof is crucial. Avoid keeping these 4 things there, as they hinder progress. Learn what these 4 things are
Vastu advises against keeping bamboo or bamboo items on the roof. Doing so creates conflict and hinders progress
Keeping brooms on the roof spreads negativity and displeases Goddess Lakshmi, leading to financial difficulties
Avoid rusty iron items on the roof. They represent clutter and harbor negativity, hindering positive energy
Thorny plants on the roof obstruct progress. Place them elsewhere in your home or garden.
