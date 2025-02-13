Lifestyle

Vastu Tips: 4 things to avoid keeping on roof for family prosperity

Avoid These 4 Things on Your Roof

According to Vastu, the roof is crucial. Avoid keeping these 4 things there, as they hinder progress. Learn what these 4 things are

Don't Keep Bamboo Items on the Roof

Vastu advises against keeping bamboo or bamboo items on the roof. Doing so creates conflict and hinders progress

Avoid Keeping Brooms on the Roof

Keeping brooms on the roof spreads negativity and displeases Goddess Lakshmi, leading to financial difficulties

Don't Keep Rusty Iron Items on the Roof

Avoid rusty iron items on the roof. They represent clutter and harbor negativity, hindering positive energy

Avoid Thorny Plants on the Roof

Thorny plants on the roof obstruct progress. Place them elsewhere in your home or garden.

