Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Shivangi Joshi Inspired saree styles for chic and classic look

Net Embroidery Saree

Shivangi Joshi wears a white net saree. Try this look with heavy earrings and open hair.

Blue Satin Saree

Shivangi looks stunning in a blue satin saree with a deep neck blouse. Find similar sarees online and offline.

Organza Saree

Shivangi Joshi is seen in a black organza designer saree with a designer blouse. Recreate this stylish look.

Multi-Color Saree

Shivangi Joshi wears a classy multi-color saree. These sarees offer both style and comfort at affordable prices.

Floral Print Saree

Shivangi wears a floral print saree with glossy makeup, enhancing her look. Find similar sarees within a 1000 rupee range.

