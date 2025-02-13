PHOTOS: Shivangi Joshi Inspired saree styles for chic and classic look

Lifestyle
Shivangi Joshi wears a white net saree. Try this look with heavy earrings and open hair.
Shivangi looks stunning in a blue satin saree with a deep neck blouse. Find similar sarees online and offline.
Shivangi Joshi is seen in a black organza designer saree with a designer blouse. Recreate this stylish look.
Shivangi Joshi wears a classy multi-color saree. These sarees offer both style and comfort at affordable prices.
Shivangi wears a floral print saree with glossy makeup, enhancing her look. Find similar sarees within a 1000 rupee range.
