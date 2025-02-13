Lifestyle

Valentine's Day 2025: Bodycon trendy dresses for date night

Sequin Bodycon Dress

Choose a sequin bodycon dress for Valentine's Day. A black dress is perfect for a special occasion

Choose a Pleated Dress

Surprise your boyfriend with a ruffled pleated dress. A V-neck dress is a great choice

Wear a Puff Design Ruffle Dress

Celebrate Valentine's Day in a puff design full sleeve ruffle dress. Carry a matching bag

One-Shoulder Dress

Denim dresses are trending. Try a one-shoulder or floral design dress

Wear a Satin Strap Dress

Choose a purple satin strap dress. Find one easily under 1000 Rupees

Leaf Design Off-Shoulder Dress

Enhance your bodycon dress with a floral or leaf design off-shoulder dress. Try a slit dress

