Lifestyle

Where is World's OLDEST Shivling situated? Check location, history

Where is the world's oldest Shivling?

Do you know where the world's oldest Shivling is located and how it was established

Several beliefs about the origin of the Shivling

Different scriptures mention different locations for the origin of the Shivling. Learn about some temples where the oldest Shivlings are believed to be established

Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple, Chhattisgarh

Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple, located in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, is considered the oldest in the world. This temple is situated inside a natural cave

Self-manifested Shivling at Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple

Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple is mentioned in several religious texts. It is said to be a self-manifested Shivling, revealed by Lord Shiva himself

Arunachaleshwar Temple, Tiruvannamalai (Tamil Nadu)

The Arunachaleshwar Temple in Tamil Nadu is also believed to house one of the oldest Shivlings

Lord Shiva appeared as a Shivling to resolve the dispute

To resolve this dispute, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of a Lingam and made both deities aware of their limitations. This place is now famous as the Arunachaleshwar Temple

Jageshwar Dham, Uttarakhand

Jageshwar Dham, located in Almora district of Uttarakhand, is also an important Shiva temple, considered to have one of the world's oldest Shivlings

Shivling established by the Saptarishis

Jageshwar Dham has about 250 small and large temples, of which 224 are in one place. It is said that the Saptarishis established the Shivling here

Ancient Shiva Temple, Madhya Pradesh

This ancient Shiva temple, located in Rahatgarh, Sagar district of MP, is about 900 years old. The specialty of this is that 108 Shivlings are established in single stream of water

Simultaneous Abhishek of 108 Shivlings

When a devotee offers water here, all 108 Shivlings are consecrated simultaneously. Especially during the month of Shravan and Shivratri, a large crowd of devotees gathers here

Denim done right: 5 tips to style your Denim like a pro

Valentine's Day 2025: Creative romantic room decor surprise ideas

6 makeup looks to ace your party look

World Cancer Day 2025: Cancer-Causing Foods: What to Avoid