Where is World's OLDEST Shivling situated? Check location, history

Do you know where the world's oldest Shivling is located and how it was established
Different scriptures mention different locations for the origin of the Shivling. Learn about some temples where the oldest Shivlings are believed to be established
Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple, located in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, is considered the oldest in the world. This temple is situated inside a natural cave
Gupteshwar Mahadev Temple is mentioned in several religious texts. It is said to be a self-manifested Shivling, revealed by Lord Shiva himself
The Arunachaleshwar Temple in Tamil Nadu is also believed to house one of the oldest Shivlings
To resolve this dispute, Lord Shiva appeared in the form of a Lingam and made both deities aware of their limitations. This place is now famous as the Arunachaleshwar Temple
Jageshwar Dham, located in Almora district of Uttarakhand, is also an important Shiva temple, considered to have one of the world's oldest Shivlings
Jageshwar Dham has about 250 small and large temples, of which 224 are in one place. It is said that the Saptarishis established the Shivling here
This ancient Shiva temple, located in Rahatgarh, Sagar district of MP, is about 900 years old. The specialty of this is that 108 Shivlings are established in single stream of water
When a devotee offers water here, all 108 Shivlings are consecrated simultaneously. Especially during the month of Shravan and Shivratri, a large crowd of devotees gathers here
