Lifestyle
Indian women's cricketer Renuka Singh Thakur attended the NAMAN Awards 2025, organized by the BCCI.
The Indian women's cricketer looked stunning at the event, resembling a queen in her elegant attire.
Renuka Singh won the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year 2022, impressing everyone with her game.
Due to her outstanding performance, she was the most expensive player in the Women's Premier League 2023.
Renuka Singh Thakur has played 19 ODIs for India, taking 35 wickets at an average of 22.02.
Renuka has played 54 T20Is, taking 58 wickets at an average of 21.78, including a five-wicket haul.
Renuka Singh has been playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL since 2022 and will continue in 2025.
