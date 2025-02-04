Lifestyle

Whats the best time to eat fruits? Heres expert nutritionist advice

Eat Fruits at the Right Time

Fruits contain vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that make us healthy. But is it important to eat fruits at the right time?

Benefits of Eating Fruits

Eating fruits can protect against diseases like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart disease. But eating them at the right time doubles the benefits.

Nutritionist's Advice

According to nutrition expert Nikhil Vats, fruits like apples, bananas, watermelon, avocado, and mango should be eaten in the morning. Let's find out why.

Benefits of Morning Fruit Consumption

Eating fruits in the morning provides your body with essential vitamins and minerals, which are necessary for a healthy start to the day.

Keeps Body Hydrated

Eating fruits like watermelon and oranges in the morning helps keep your body hydrated.

Natural Sugar

Fruits contain natural sugar, which provides your body with the necessary energy in the morning.

Digestion and Weight Loss

Fruits are rich in fiber, which improves digestion and helps in weight loss.

Consuming fruits in the morning provides your body with energy, hydration, and essential nutrients. You can improve your health by eating fruits at the right time.

