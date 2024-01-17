Lifestyle

Ram Mandir: Which states have declared holiday on January 22?

Image credits: freepik

Ram Mandir

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will have its Pran Prathishtha ceremony on January 22, 2024.

Image credits: Instagram

Goa

The Goa government declared January 22, 2024, as a holiday for government servants along with schools.

Image credits: freepik

Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav of Madhya Pradesh has proclaimed January 22 a holiday and encouraged people to observe the day as a festival. 

Image credits: freepik

Uttar Pradesh

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh be closed on January 22 in observance of the Ram Temple's Pran Pratishtha event.

Image credits: freepik

Chhattisgarh

In honor of the consecration ceremony, the Chhattisgarh government has proclaimed January 22 as a holiday for all state government schools and universities.

Image credits: Instagram

Haryana

In addition, the Haryana government declared that schools and alcohol stores will be closed and liquor consumption will be prohibited throughout the state.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One