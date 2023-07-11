Vaishno Devi to Golden Temple-7 popular temples to visit in India

Lifestyle
India is known for its numerous temples, which are not only places of worship but also architectural marvels. Here are seven popular temples to visit in India.
This modern Hindu temple complex showcases exquisite craftsmanship and architectural splendor. It is dedicated to Lord Swaminarayan and showcases India's rich cultural heritage.
Located in Tirumala, this temple is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara. The most visited temple in India and is known for its ornate architecture and spiritual significance.
Situated in Madurai, this ancient temple is dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi (Parvati) and Lord Sundareswarar (Shiva).
Also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, this gurdwara is the holiest shrine in Sikhism. Its golden exterior, peaceful surroundings, and sacred Amrit Sarovar attract visitors annually.
Situated in Varanasi, this ancient temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is considered one of the holiest sites in Hinduism.
Situated in Puri, this temple is dedicated to Lord Jagannath (a form of Lord Vishnu), along with his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra.
Located in the Trikuta Mountains, this temple is dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi. It attracts millions of pilgrims each year who undertake a challenging trek to reach the shrine.