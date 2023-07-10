Healthy heart to anti-aging effects: 7 benefits of eating black garlic

Lifestyle
Black garlic is packed with antioxidants that can help protect the body against the damaging effects of free radicals.
Regular consumption of black garlic may enhance the production of white blood cells and strengthen the immune system.
Black garlic can help lower cholesterol levels and reduce blood pressure, which are key factors in maintaining heart health.
Black garlic's unique composition of organosulfur compounds has been shown to inhibit the growth and spread of cancer cells.
Black garlic contains compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce inflammation in the body.
Black garlic contains prebiotics, which serve as food for beneficial gut bacteria, promoting their growth and enhancing gut health.
Black garlic is high antioxidant content helps combat oxidative stress and protects against cellular damage, which are key factors in aging process.
Black garlic can be consumed raw or used as a flavorful ingredient in various dishes, including sauces, dressings, and marinades.