7 guilt-free Indian snacks to enjoy during monsoons

Simply boil fresh corn cobs and sprinkle them with a pinch of salt, pepper, and lemon juice for a tangy twist.
Samosas are a beloved Indian snack, but the deep-fried version can be heavy on the stomach. Instead, opt for baked samosas.
Prepare a batter using besan (gram flour), spices, and a little water. Dip vegetable slices like onions, potatoes, or cauliflower in the batter and bake them until crispy.
Toss together a variety of sprouts like moong, chickpeas, and lentils with diced vegetables, a squeeze of lemon, and a sprinkle of chaat masala for a tangy and guilt-free snack.
Monsoons bring a variety of fresh and juicy fruits to the market. Instead of indulging in unhealthy snacks, make a delicious fruit chaat.
Dhokla can be a healthy addition to your monsoon snack repertoire. Prepared from fermented batter made of gram flour and spices, dhokla is steamed rather than fried.
This traditional Indian drink is made by blending yogurt, water, and a mix of spices like cumin, black salt, and mint leaves.