Lifestyle

7 guilt-free Indian snacks to enjoy during monsoons

Image credits: Pexels

Steamed Corn

Simply boil fresh corn cobs and sprinkle them with a pinch of salt, pepper, and lemon juice for a tangy twist.

Image credits: Pexels

Baked Samosas

Samosas are a beloved Indian snack, but the deep-fried version can be heavy on the stomach. Instead, opt for baked samosas.

Image credits: Pexels

Baked Pakoras

Prepare a batter using besan (gram flour), spices, and a little water. Dip vegetable slices like onions, potatoes, or cauliflower in the batter and bake them until crispy.

Image credits: Pexels

Sprout Salad

Toss together a variety of sprouts like moong, chickpeas, and lentils with diced vegetables, a squeeze of lemon, and a sprinkle of chaat masala for a tangy and guilt-free snack.

Image credits: Pexels

Fruit Chaat

Monsoons bring a variety of fresh and juicy fruits to the market. Instead of indulging in unhealthy snacks, make a delicious fruit chaat.

Image credits: Pexels

Steamed Dhokla

Dhokla can be a healthy addition to your monsoon snack repertoire. Prepared from fermented batter made of gram flour and spices, dhokla is steamed rather than fried.

Image credits: Pexels

Masala Chaas

This traditional Indian drink is made by blending yogurt, water, and a mix of spices like cumin, black salt, and mint leaves.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One