Lifestyle

From Durga Puja to Eid: Here are top 7 most popular festivals in WB

In Bengal, a state in eastern India, there are several festivals celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal. Here are ten of the most celebrated festivals in Bengal.

Image credits: Getty

Durga Puja

Durga Puja is the most important and widely celebrated festival in Bengal. It honors the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over the demon Mahishasura. 

Image credits: Getty

Kali Puja

Kali Puja is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kali, another powerful Hindu deity. It is usually celebrated on the same day as Diwali and involves the lighting of lamps.

Image credits: Getty

Rath Yatra

Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is celebrated in Puri, Odisha, and also in Kolkata.

Image credits: Getty

Christmas

Christmas is celebrated by the Christian community in Bengal, particularly in Kolkata. Churches are decorated, carols are sung, and people participate in midnight mass.

Image credits: Getty

Eid-ul-Fitr

Eid-ul-Fitr is a significant Muslim festival celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting. 

Image credits: Getty

Saraswati Puja

Saraswati Puja is dedicated to the Hindu goddess of knowledge, Saraswati. It is celebrated during the spring season, with students and teachers worshiping the goddess.

Image credits: Getty

Holi

Holi, the festival of colors, is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Bengal, especially in the districts of Purulia and Birbhum. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One