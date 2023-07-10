From Durga Puja to Eid: Here are top 7 most popular festivals in WB

Lifestyle
In Bengal, a state in eastern India, there are several festivals celebrated with great enthusiasm and zeal. Here are ten of the most celebrated festivals in Bengal.
Durga Puja is the most important and widely celebrated festival in Bengal. It honors the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over the demon Mahishasura.
Kali Puja is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Kali, another powerful Hindu deity. It is usually celebrated on the same day as Diwali and involves the lighting of lamps.
Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is celebrated in Puri, Odisha, and also in Kolkata.
Christmas is celebrated by the Christian community in Bengal, particularly in Kolkata. Churches are decorated, carols are sung, and people participate in midnight mass.
Eid-ul-Fitr is a significant Muslim festival celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.
Saraswati Puja is dedicated to the Hindu goddess of knowledge, Saraswati. It is celebrated during the spring season, with students and teachers worshiping the goddess.
Holi, the festival of colors, is celebrated with great enthusiasm in Bengal, especially in the districts of Purulia and Birbhum.