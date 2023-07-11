Lifestyle
Before you begin decluttering, it's important to set clear goals for yourself. Write down your objectives and keep them in mind as you move forward.
Start with one room or even a smaller area within a room. This approach allows you to focus your energy and see tangible results, providing the motivation to continue.
Begin by sorting your belongings into three main categories: keep, donate/sell, and discard. Be ruthless in your decision-making process, and avoid holding onto things.
Assign a specific place for each item, ensuring that frequently used items are easily accessible. Invest in storage solutions such as baskets, bins, and drawer dividers.
To maintain a clutter-free home, embrace the "one in, one out" rule. For every new item you bring into your home, commit to removing an equivalent item.
Spend a few minutes each day tidying up, returning items to their designated places, and eliminating any clutter that may have accumulated.
As time goes by, our needs and preferences change. Therefore, it's important to periodically review your belongings and reassess what you truly need and love.