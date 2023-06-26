Strawberry to Kiwi: 6 fruit face packs for healthy, radiant skin

Lifestyle
Unlock the natural goodness of fruits with 6 fruit face packs, from strawberry to kiwi, offering benefits like hydration, and rejuvenation for a healthy and radiant complexion
Blend strawberries with yogurt to make a natural exfoliating mask, effectively brightening the skin and promoting a firmer complexion.
Create a hydrating face mask by mashing a ripe banana, which would nourish the skin with vitamins and provide deep moisturization.
Utilize the enzymatic properties of papaya by pureeing it and applying it as a face pack, which can help unclog pores, reduce blemishes, and rejuvenate the skin.
Combine orange juice with honey to prepare a revitalizing face mask that adds a radiant glow. The antioxidants in oranges combat signs of aging.
Puree watermelon creates a refreshing face pack that soothes and hydrates the skin, leaving it revitalized and invigorated.
Crush kiwi fruit and mix it with yogurt to make a nourishing face mask that aids in reducing dark spots and improving overall skin texture.