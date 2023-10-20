Vada Pav to Puran Poli: 6 popular street foods in Pune

Lifestyle
Vada pav consists of a spicy potato fritter served inside a bun (pav) with chutneys. Here are 6 popular street foods in Pune.
A popular street food, poha is made from flattened rice, cooked with onions, peanuts, and various spices.
It is a spicy and tangy curry made from sprouted moth beans, topped with crispy sev and served with pav.
Dabeli is a spicy and tangy potato mixture patty served inside a pav, garnished with pomegranate seeds and peanuts.
Spiced minced meat (usually chicken or mutton) served with pav, creating a fulfilling and savoury dish.
Puran Poli is a popular sweet flattened bread made with lentils, jaggery, and cardamom.