5 homemade remedies to glow this festive season

Turmeric and besan (Gram Flour) face mask

Mix 1-2 teaspoons of besan (gram flour) with a pinch of turmeric, rosewater, or plain yogurt to form a paste.

Papaya and honey face mask

Mash a few pieces of ripe papaya and mix it with a tablespoon of honey.

Aloe vera gel

Extract fresh aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf and apply the gel to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Oatmeal and milk scrub

Mix two tablespoons of finely ground oatmeal with enough milk to make a thick paste. Gently exfoliate your skin with this mixture in a circular motion for a few minutes. 

Cucumber slices

Place chilled cucumber slices on your face for about 15 minutes. Alternatively, blend cucumber to make a paste and apply it to your face for the same duration.
 

