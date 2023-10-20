5 homemade remedies to glow this festive season

Lifestyle
Mix 1-2 teaspoons of besan (gram flour) with a pinch of turmeric, rosewater, or plain yogurt to form a paste.
Mash a few pieces of ripe papaya and mix it with a tablespoon of honey.
Extract fresh aloe vera gel from an aloe leaf and apply the gel to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.
Mix two tablespoons of finely ground oatmeal with enough milk to make a thick paste. Gently exfoliate your skin with this mixture in a circular motion for a few minutes.
Place chilled cucumber slices on your face for about 15 minutes. Alternatively, blend cucumber to make a paste and apply it to your face for the same duration.