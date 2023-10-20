7 benefits of cold water showers for skin and hair

Lifestyle
Cold water showers stimulate blood circulation, leaving your skin with a healthy, natural glow.
Cold water constricts blood vessels, helping to reduce puffiness, particularly around the eyes.
Cold water can make your skin's pores appear smaller, promoting a smoother complexion.
Cold water helps seal the hair cuticles, reducing frizz and making your hair shinier and smoother.
Cold showers can stimulate the hair follicles, potentially leading to stronger and healthier hair.
Cold water can enhance skin and hair texture by locking in natural oils.
Cold water doesn't strip your skin and hair of essential oils, helping to maintain moisture.