Salt to Vinegar: 7 festive cleaning hacks for a sparkling home

Lifestyle
Prepare your home for the dazzling festival season with these 7 cleaning hacks. Achieve a sparkling, festive atmosphere effortlessly.
Before you start deep cleaning, declutter your home. Festival is a time for renewal, and clearing out unnecessary items can make your space feel more open and inviting.
Cut a lemon in half and dip it in salt. Use it to scrub and polish your brass and copper items. Rinse and buff for a shiny finish.
Polish your floors using a blend of warm water and a few drops of dish soap. It’s like a facelift for your home.
Rub mirrors with a solution of water and rubbing alcohol for streak-free, gleaming reflections.
Remove stubborn stains from furniture and upholstery using a mix of baking soda and water. Your furniture will thank you.
Clean windows with a mixture of white vinegar and warm water. Say hello to the gleaming sunlight.
Place cinnamon sticks or cloves in strategic corners for a fragrant and festive vibe.