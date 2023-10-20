Lifestyle

Durga Puja 2023: 5 eco-friendly ways to celebrate this festival

Image credits: Getty

Eco-friendly Idols

Opt for eco-friendly clay idols instead of those made of plaster of Paris (PoP). Clay idols are biodegradable and do not harm the environment.

Image credits: Getty

Natural Decorations

Use natural and biodegradable materials for pandal decorations. Decorate with flowers, leaves, and bamboo instead of non-biodegradable plastics and synthetic materials. 

Image credits: Getty

Eco-friendly Lighting

Use energy-efficient LED lights or solar-powered lighting for pandal decorations. Avoid incandescent bulbs, which consume more energy. 

Image credits: Getty

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

Implement waste management practices to reduce waste generated during the festival. Set up recycling bins for plastics, paper, and other recyclables. 

Image credits: Getty

Immersing Idols Responsibly

Ensure the proper immersion of clay idols in designated water bodies. Avoid immersing idols in rivers or water bodies that cannot handle the environmental impact. 

Image credits: Getty
