Durga Puja 2023: 5 eco-friendly ways to celebrate this festival

Opt for eco-friendly clay idols instead of those made of plaster of Paris (PoP). Clay idols are biodegradable and do not harm the environment.
Use natural and biodegradable materials for pandal decorations. Decorate with flowers, leaves, and bamboo instead of non-biodegradable plastics and synthetic materials.
Use energy-efficient LED lights or solar-powered lighting for pandal decorations. Avoid incandescent bulbs, which consume more energy.
Implement waste management practices to reduce waste generated during the festival. Set up recycling bins for plastics, paper, and other recyclables.
Ensure the proper immersion of clay idols in designated water bodies. Avoid immersing idols in rivers or water bodies that cannot handle the environmental impact.