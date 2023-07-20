Vada Pav to Poha: 6 popular street foods in Pune

Lifestyle
Vada Pav is popular street food in Pune. Potato ball in besan is deep-fried and served in pav. Here are 6 popular street foods in Pune.
Boiled vegetables are mashed to make a flavourful sabzi, served with generously buttered pavs, a lemon wedge, chopped onions, and coriander.
Dabeli is a popular street food in Pune made with a pav stuffed with potatoes, pomegranate, peanuts, sev, and masala.
A tasty and most famous street food in Pune, Pani Puri has hollow puris, stuffed with mashed potatoes, sprouts, with spicy and tangy chutney bursting with flavours.
Gola is a crushed ice cone topped with the flavoured syrup of your choice which is a popular and must-have cold delight in Pune.
Popular staple street food in Pune, Poha with rice flakes, onions, potatoes, mustard seeds, coriander leaves, turmeric, and peanuts is easy on pockets and has low calories.