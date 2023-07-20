Lifestyle

Vada Pav to Poha: 6 popular street foods in Pune

Vada Pav is popular street food in Pune. Potato ball in besan is deep-fried and served in pav. Here are 6 popular street foods in Pune.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Pav Bhaji

Boiled vegetables are mashed to make a flavourful sabzi, served with generously buttered pavs, a lemon wedge, chopped onions, and coriander.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dabeli

Dabeli is a popular street food in Pune made with a pav stuffed with potatoes, pomegranate, peanuts, sev, and masala.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Pani Puri

A tasty and most famous street food in Pune, Pani Puri has hollow puris, stuffed with mashed potatoes, sprouts, with spicy and tangy chutney bursting with flavours.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay

Gola

Gola is a crushed ice cone topped with the flavoured syrup of your choice which is a popular and must-have cold delight in Pune.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay

Poha

Popular staple street food in Pune, Poha with rice flakes, onions, potatoes, mustard seeds, coriander leaves, turmeric, and peanuts is easy on pockets and has low calories.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
