Manipur to Sikkim-7 places to visit in Northeast India

Lifestyle
The northeastern region of India is known for its breathtaking landscapes, diverse cultures, and rich biodiversity. Here are seven of the best places to visit in North East India
Known as one of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji boasts stunning waterfalls, living root bridges, and lush green landscapes.
The lake is famous for its floating phumdis, circular masses of flora, soil, and organic debris. Tourists can take boat rides and spot wildlife.
Often referred to as the "Scotland of the East," Shillong is known for its charming colonial architecture, waterfalls, and vibrant music scene.
The capital of Sikkim, Gangtok is surrounded by beautiful mountains and offers a mix of culture, adventure, and spirituality.
Majuli is the world's largest river island and a serene destination where you can experience traditional Assamese culture.
Ziro is a picturesque valley known for its scenic beauty, Apatani tribal culture, and the Ziro Music Festival.
Home to the awe-inspiring Tawang Monastery, Tawang offers breathtaking Himalayan views and a glimpse of Tibetan Buddhist culture.