Lifestyle

Manipur to Sikkim-7 places to visit in Northeast India

The northeastern region of India is known for its breathtaking landscapes, diverse cultures, and rich biodiversity. Here are seven of the best places to visit in North East India
 

Image credits: Getty

Cherrapunji, Meghalaya

Known as one of the wettest places on Earth, Cherrapunji boasts stunning waterfalls, living root bridges, and lush green landscapes.
 

Image credits: Getty

Loktak Lake, Manipur

The lake is famous for its floating phumdis, circular masses of flora, soil, and organic debris. Tourists can take boat rides and spot wildlife.

Image credits: Getty

Shillong, Meghalaya

Often referred to as the "Scotland of the East," Shillong is known for its charming colonial architecture, waterfalls, and vibrant music scene.
 

Image credits: Getty

Gangtok, Sikkim

The capital of Sikkim, Gangtok is surrounded by beautiful mountains and offers a mix of culture, adventure, and spirituality.
 

Image credits: Getty

Majuli, Assam

Majuli is the world's largest river island and a serene destination where you can experience traditional Assamese culture.
 

Image credits: Getty

Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro is a picturesque valley known for its scenic beauty, Apatani tribal culture, and the Ziro Music Festival.
 

Image credits: Getty

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Home to the awe-inspiring Tawang Monastery, Tawang offers breathtaking Himalayan views and a glimpse of Tibetan Buddhist culture.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One