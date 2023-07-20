Ooty to Wayanad-7 weekend getaways from Kerala

Lifestyle
With its scenic beauty and diverse landscapes, Kerala offers numerous weekend getaway options. Here are seven beautiful places to visit during weekends near Kerala
Enjoy a relaxing weekend in the backwaters of Alleppey, cruising on traditional houseboats amidst coconut groves and serene landscapes.
Witness the meeting of three oceans at Kanyakumari, where you can enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets along with its rich cultural heritage.
Just across the border from Kerala, Coorg (Kodagu) is a charming hill station with coffee plantations, waterfalls, and beautiful trekking trails.
Known for its picturesque tea gardens, Munnar is a hill station with stunning valleys, waterfalls, and pleasant weather, making it a perfect weekend retreat.
Also known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty is famous for its beautiful gardens, lakes, and scenic landscapes.
A serene hill station with pleasant weather, Kodaikanal offers lush greenery, beautiful lakes, and peaceful surroundings.
This green paradise is famous for its lush forests, wildlife sanctuaries, serene lakes, and picturesque hills, providing an ideal escape from city life.