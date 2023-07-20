Lifestyle

Ooty to Wayanad-7 weekend getaways from Kerala

With its scenic beauty and diverse landscapes, Kerala offers numerous weekend getaway options. Here are seven beautiful places to visit during weekends near Kerala

Image credits: Getty

Alleppey, Kerala

Enjoy a relaxing weekend in the backwaters of Alleppey, cruising on traditional houseboats amidst coconut groves and serene landscapes.
 

Image credits: Getty

Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Witness the meeting of three oceans at Kanyakumari, where you can enjoy beautiful sunrises and sunsets along with its rich cultural heritage.

Image credits: Getty

Coorg, Karnataka

Just across the border from Kerala, Coorg (Kodagu) is a charming hill station with coffee plantations, waterfalls, and beautiful trekking trails.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Munnar, Kerala

Known for its picturesque tea gardens, Munnar is a hill station with stunning valleys, waterfalls, and pleasant weather, making it a perfect weekend retreat.

Image credits: Freepik

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Also known as the "Queen of Hill Stations," Ooty is famous for its beautiful gardens, lakes, and scenic landscapes.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu

A serene hill station with pleasant weather, Kodaikanal offers lush greenery, beautiful lakes, and peaceful surroundings.
 

Image credits: Pixabay

Wayanad, Kerala

This green paradise is famous for its lush forests, wildlife sanctuaries, serene lakes, and picturesque hills, providing an ideal escape from city life.
 

Image credits: Pixabay
