Manipur Food: 7 popular Manipuri dishes

Manipur offers a delectable array of traditional dishes that showcase the state's rich culinary heritage. Here are seven must-try Manipuri dishes
A flavorful and nutritious soup prepared with a mix of leafy greens, seasonal vegetables, and a hint of bamboo shoots.
A spicy stew made with fish, vegetables, and bamboo shoots, flavoured with traditional spices like sichuan pepper and served with rice.
A traditional Manipuri curry typically made with seasonal vegetables, lentils, and the smoky flavor of ngari.
Fermented fish, a popular ingredient in Manipuri cuisine, adds a unique and tangy flavour to various dishes.
A refreshing salad made with finely shredded cabbage, lotus stem, banana flower, and other vegetables, seasoned with a tangy dressing.
A dessert made from rice flour and jaggery, shaped like small dumplings and served as a sweet delicacy.
A hearty vegetable stew featuring yam, pumpkin, and other seasonal vegetables simmered in a light, flavorful broth.