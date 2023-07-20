7 delectable north eastern dishes popular across India

Lifestyle
These delectable dumplings are typically filled with minced meat or vegetables and are served with spicy tomato-based chutney or sesame-tamarind dip.
Thukpa is a heartwarming noodle soup that hails from the mountainous terrains of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
Cooked with smoked pork, bamboo shoots, and a blend of aromatic spices, this dish offers a unique culinary experience.
Made with raw papaya, pulses, and flavored with alkaline water, this dish is a delightful blend of tanginess and spice.
Made with boiled vegetables, fermented fish, and a mix of chili and bamboo shoot, this dish is a burst of tang and umami.
Bamboo shoots are a staple in Mizoram, and the Bamboo Shoot Curry is a much-loved preparation across India.
Jadoh is a popular rice dish from Meghalaya, featuring aromatic rice cooked with meat (often pork or chicken) and a blend of local spices.