7 delectable north eastern dishes popular across India

Image credits: Getty

Momos

These delectable dumplings are typically filled with minced meat or vegetables and are served with spicy tomato-based chutney or sesame-tamarind dip.

Image credits: Getty

Thukpa

Thukpa is a heartwarming noodle soup that hails from the mountainous terrains of Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Image credits: Getty

Naga Pork Curry

Cooked with smoked pork, bamboo shoots, and a blend of aromatic spices, this dish offers a unique culinary experience.

Image credits: Getty

Assam Laksa

Made with raw papaya, pulses, and flavored with alkaline water, this dish is a delightful blend of tanginess and spice.

Image credits: Getty

Manipuri Eromba

Made with boiled vegetables, fermented fish, and a mix of chili and bamboo shoot, this dish is a burst of tang and umami.

Image credits: Getty

Mizoram Bamboo Shoot Curry

Bamboo shoots are a staple in Mizoram, and the Bamboo Shoot Curry is a much-loved preparation across India.

Image credits: Getty

Meghalaya Jadoh

Jadoh is a popular rice dish from Meghalaya, featuring aromatic rice cooked with meat (often pork or chicken) and a blend of local spices.

Image credits: Getty
