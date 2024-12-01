Lifestyle

6 Tips Before Colouring Your Hair

Hair Colouring Precautions

Take extra care of your hair while colouring. Incorrectly applied colour can damage hair roots.

Choose the Right Product

Always choose the right hair colour to avoid scalp allergies. Do a patch test if needed.

Avoid Immediate Hair Wash

Don't wash your hair on the day of colouring. Natural oils protect your scalp. Wash a day before.

Deep Condition Your Hair

Condition your hair before colouring to minimize damage. Use conditioner a week prior.

Avoid Heat Styling Products

Avoid heat styling after colouring. If you must style, keep the temperature low.

Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Use sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner to maintain hair colour for longer.

Alcohol's Impact on Memory and Health; Check

8 Habits That Can Make Children Stubborn

Is eating garlic, onion a sin? Here's what Premanand Maharaj Ji says

Sri Lanka to Thailand: 7 affordable countries to visit in December