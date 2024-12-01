Lifestyle
Take extra care of your hair while colouring. Incorrectly applied colour can damage hair roots.
Always choose the right hair colour to avoid scalp allergies. Do a patch test if needed.
Don't wash your hair on the day of colouring. Natural oils protect your scalp. Wash a day before.
Condition your hair before colouring to minimize damage. Use conditioner a week prior.
Avoid heat styling after colouring. If you must style, keep the temperature low.
Use sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner to maintain hair colour for longer.
Alcohol's Impact on Memory and Health; Check
8 Habits That Can Make Children Stubborn
Is eating garlic, onion a sin? Here's what Premanand Maharaj Ji says
Sri Lanka to Thailand: 7 affordable countries to visit in December