Lifestyle

Top 5 Vastu plants for home decor, prosperity in 2025

Trendy Vastu Plants for 2024

These 5 plants are trending for home decor and Vastu in 2024. Bamboo, Jade, Money Plant, Snake Plant, and Tulsi - learn their benefits and the right way to place them

Bamboo Plant

Also called Lucky Bamboo, it symbolizes prosperity and growth. People place this plant in their homes to attract luck and prosperity

Jade Plant

The Jade plant is popular for home decor and Vastu. It brings prosperity and happiness. It is known as the 'money tree' in Vastu Shastra

Money Plant

A trendy Vastu plant, placing it in the southeast direction enhances prosperity and luck. It's known for attracting wealth flow

Snake Plant

Snake Plant eliminates negative energy. It releases oxygen at night, keeping the home fresh. This plant gained immense popularity this year

Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Tulsi holds a sacred place in Indian homes. Placing it in the northeast brings peace, prosperity, and happiness. It eliminates negative energy

Nature's toxins: 6 poisonous birds that may surprise you

6 essential hair colouring tips you need to know before dyeing

Alcohol's Impact on Memory and Health; Check

8 Habits That Can Make Children Stubborn