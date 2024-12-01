Top 5 Vastu plants for home decor, prosperity in 2025

Lifestyle
These 5 plants are trending for home decor and Vastu in 2024. Bamboo, Jade, Money Plant, Snake Plant, and Tulsi - learn their benefits and the right way to place them
Also called Lucky Bamboo, it symbolizes prosperity and growth. People place this plant in their homes to attract luck and prosperity
The Jade plant is popular for home decor and Vastu. It brings prosperity and happiness. It is known as the 'money tree' in Vastu Shastra
A trendy Vastu plant, placing it in the southeast direction enhances prosperity and luck. It's known for attracting wealth flow
Snake Plant eliminates negative energy. It releases oxygen at night, keeping the home fresh. This plant gained immense popularity this year
Tulsi holds a sacred place in Indian homes. Placing it in the northeast brings peace, prosperity, and happiness. It eliminates negative energy
